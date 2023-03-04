Portland State Vikings take on the Northern Colorado Bears in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Colorado Bears (11-19, 6-12 Big Sky) vs. Portland State Vikings (12-18, 6-11 Big Sky)
The Bears’ record in Big Sky action is 6-12. Northern Colorado is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jorell Saterfield averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Cameron Parker is averaging 18 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Portland State.
Dalton Knecht is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.
Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.