Northern Colorado scores with 25 seconds left, edges NAU

November 12, 2022 at 8:08 p.m. EST

GREELEY, Colo. — Dylan McCaffrey threw a touchdown pass with 25 seconds left and converted a 2-point conversion as Northern Colorado edged Northern Arizona 21-20 on Saturday.

Trailing 20-13 with 7:50 to play, McCaffrey led a 24-play, 96-yard drive that was capped by a 15-yard strike to Ty Arrington on a fourth-and-goal play. Down a point, the Bears elected to go for 2 and McCaffrey lobbed it to Max Pierce, who lunged across the line.

McCaffrey threw for 195 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky Conference). McCaffrey had 16 carries for 191 yards.

RJ Martinez was 24 of 39 for 229 yards for Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5). Draycen Hall rushed for 145 yards and Martinez had two touchdown runs.

