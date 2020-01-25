Trevon Allen had 23 points for the Vandals (5-13, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Damen Thacker added 12 points. Keyshaad Dixon had seven rebounds.
Northern Colorado faces Eastern Washington on the road on Monday. Idaho matches up against Southern Utah at home on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.