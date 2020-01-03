Amin Adamu scored a career-high 26 points for the Bobcats (8-6), and his jumper midway through the second half pulled Montana State to within four, 45-41.

Harris answered on Northern Colorado’s next possession, then rebounded an Adamu miss and later hit from distance to start a 6-1 run for the Bears. Northern Colorado didn’t let the Bobcats within six the rest of the way.

AD

Jubrile Belo added 13 points and seven rebounds for Montana State. Bobcats leading scorer Harald Frey (17.5 ppg) was held to five points on 2-for-7 shooting.

AD

Northern Colorado plays Montana at home on Saturday. Montana State takes on Southern Utah on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD