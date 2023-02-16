Northern Colorado travels to Idaho for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Colorado Bears (10-16, 5-9 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-17, 3-10 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -1.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Isaac Jones and the Idaho Vandals host Dalton Knecht and the Northern Colorado Bears. The Vandals have gone 5-8 in home games. Idaho has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears are 5-9 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is seventh in the Big Sky with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 1.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 64.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Vandals. Yusef Salih is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Knecht is averaging 19.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

