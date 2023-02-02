Northern Colorado visits Montana after Thomas' 25-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (7-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-12, 4-6 Big Sky)
The Grizzlies are 6-4 in home games. Montana is 2-9 against opponents over .500.
The Bears are 2-7 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Montana.
Dalton Knecht is averaging 20.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.
Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.