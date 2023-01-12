Northern Colorado visits Sacramento State following Knecht's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Colorado Bears (5-11, 0-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -5.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Dalton Knecht scored 32 points in Northern Colorado’s 79-74 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Hornets have gone 5-0 at home. Sacramento State ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Callum McRae paces the Hornets with 9.9 boards.

The Bears have gone 0-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Patterson is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.5 points. Zach Chappell is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

Knecht is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

