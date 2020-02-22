Darius Beane finished with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Huskies. Hankerson scored 12, while Lacey James contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.
David DiLeo paced the Chippewas (13-13, 6-7) with 25 points, adding eight rebounds. Davontae Lane scored 14, while Rob Montgomery tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Northern Illinois shot 44% from the floor and 46% from 3-point range (6 of 13). The Huskies buried 18 of 24 free throws. Central Michigan shot 43% overall but just 24% from distance (5 of 21). The Chippewas hit 18 of 22 foul shots.
The two teams split the season series after Central Michigan won the first meeting 68-67.
