Northern Illinois faces Bowling Green, seeks 4th straight road win

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-13, 5-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-12, 4-5 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Huskies face Bowling Green. The Falcons have gone 6-5 in home games. Bowling Green has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The Huskies have gone 5-4 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Falcons and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samari Curtis is averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Falcons. Leon Ayers III is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

David Coit is averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

