Northern Illinois faces Kent State after Coit's 24-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (16-3, 6-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-12, 3-3 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -13; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after David Coit scored 24 points in Northern Illinois’ 88-67 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies have gone 2-3 at home. Northern Illinois is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-0 against MAC opponents. Kent State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Thornton is averaging 6.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Sincere Carry is averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

