Eugene German registered 17 points and seven rebounds and Noah McCarty had 14 points and seven rebounds for Northern Illinois (9-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference).

Noah Morgan had 16 points for the Eagles (10-6, 0-3). Yeikson Montero added 15 points. Boubacar Toure had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Groce, who averaged 12 points per game coming into the contest to lead Eastern Michigan, had only 3 points after going 1 of 5 from long range.

Northern Illinois plays Akron at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan matches up against Ball St. at home on Tuesday.

