Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes on 3-game losing streak

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-9) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-8) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -4.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Huskies take on Albany (NY). The Huskies are 1-1 in home games. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 77.4 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Great Danes have gone 1-7 away from home. Albany (NY) ranks sixth in the America East scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Malik Edmead averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.9 points. Keshawn Williams is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

