The Chippewas are 1-3 in conference matchups. Central Michigan is 2-0 in one-possession games.
The Huskies and Chippewas match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Huskies. Williams is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.
Cameron Healy is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 8.6 points. Kevin Miller is shooting 38.2% and averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.
Chippewas: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.