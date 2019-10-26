Northern Illinois (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead. Akron’s Michiah Burton fumbled the ball in the end zone and it was recovered by Northern Illinois’ Trayshon Foster and the Huskies stretched their lead to 28-0 midway through the third quarter. Nick Rattin’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the scoring with 9:43 remaining.
Akron (0-8, 0-4) was held to 145 yards of offense. Brandon Lee had 76 yards rushing on 10 carries that included a 25-yard run for the Zips.
