Northern Illinois takes on Akron following Williams' 32-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-9) at Akron Zips (8-5) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Akron Zips after Keshawn Williams scored 32 points in Northern Illinois’ 67-57 win against the Indiana State Sycamores. The Zips are 7-0 in home games. Akron is seventh in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Xavier Castaneda averaging 3.0.

The Huskies are 2-6 in road games. Northern Illinois gives up 76.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 19.5 points. Enrique Freeman is shooting 57.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 4.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Williams is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

