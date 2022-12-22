Northern Illinois takes on Indiana State after Coit's 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-9) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-3, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Indiana State Sycamores after David Coit scored 24 points in Northern Illinois’ 83-78 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes. The Sycamores are 5-0 on their home court. Indiana State is the top team in the MVC with 37.2 points in the paint led by Robbie Avila averaging 6.0.

The Huskies are 1-6 on the road. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Keshawn Williams averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Coit averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 47.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

