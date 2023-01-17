Northern Iowa and Illinois State face off in conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois State Redbirds (8-11, 3-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-9, 5-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Illinois State in a matchup of MVC teams. The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Northern Iowa has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Redbirds are 3-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State gives up 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Darius Burford is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

