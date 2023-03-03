Bradley takes on Northern Iowa in MVC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Iowa Panthers (14-17, 9-11 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (23-8, 16-4 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -10.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves and Northern Iowa Panthers play in the MVC Tournament. The Braves are 16-4 against MVC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 71.5 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Panthers are 9-11 in MVC play. Northern Iowa has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Braves.

Bowen Born is averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

