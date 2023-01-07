Northern Iowa defeats Southern Illinois 69-57

Born was 8 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Panthers (8-8, 4-2 Missouri Valley). Tytan Anderson scored 10 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 7 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Logan Wolf shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.