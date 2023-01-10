Northern Iowa earns 75-67 victory against Murray State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Bowen Born scored 13 of 23 points after halftime and Northern Iowa beat Murray State 75-67 on Tuesday night.
Rob Perry finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Racers (9-8, 4-3). Jamari Smith added 16 points and seven rebounds for Murray State. Jacobi Wood also recorded 13 points.
An 11-0 run in the first half gave Northern Iowa a four-point lead. The teams entered the break with Northern Iowa ahead 28-27, while Born led his club in scoring with 10 points.
Northern Iowa used a 21-2 second-half run to erase a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 72-62 with 49 seconds remaining.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Northern Iowa visits Belmont and Murray State hosts UIC.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.