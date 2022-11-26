Northern Iowa hosts Northern Illinois after Williams' 28-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3)
Northern Iowa finished 20-12 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Panthers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.
Northern Illinois finished 9-21 overall last season while going 6-11 on the road. The Huskies averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.