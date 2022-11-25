Northern Iowa hosts Northern Illinois following Williams' 28-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3)
Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Keshawn Williams scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 86-61 victory against the Long Island Sharks.
Northern Iowa went 20-12 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Panthers averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point distance last season.
Northern Illinois finished 6-14 in MAC action and 6-11 on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 64.1 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.