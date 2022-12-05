Northern Iowa hosts Shumate and Toledo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (5-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-4, 1-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after JT Shumate scored 20 points in Toledo’s 80-73 loss to the George Mason Patriots. The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rockets have gone 0-1 away from home. Toledo ranks seventh in the MAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Setric Millner Jr. averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 21.7 points. Tytan Anderson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.4 points for Northern Iowa.

Rayj Dennis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Shumate is averaging 18.9 points for Toledo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article