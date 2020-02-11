VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have collectively scored 48 percent of Northern Iowa’s points this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Illinois State, Zach Copeland, Keith Fisher III, Jaycee Hillsman and DJ Horne have combined to account for 61 percent of all Illinois State scoring, including 75 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 39.6 percent of the 159 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Illinois State is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-8 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 64.1 points and allowing 77.8 points during those contests. Northern Iowa has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 80.4 points while giving up 65.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 77 points per game.

