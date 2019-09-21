Austin Evans and Bryce Flater picked off passes later in the quarter to thwart the Bengals (1-2). Omar Brown also had an interception for the FCS No. 8 Panthers (2-1) and Elerson Smith collected three sacks including one on Idaho State’s final possession.

Kevin Ryan kicked two field goals for the Bengals before Matthew Cook hit one for the Panthers to cut Idaho State’s lead to 6-3 at halftime. Cook added a 20-yarder with 2:11 remaining in the game. He is perfect on eight attempts this season.

