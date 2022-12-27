Northern Iowa plays Missouri State after Anderson's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri State Bears (5-7, 1-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 1-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -1; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the Missouri State Bears after Tytan Anderson scored 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 62-52 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Panthers are 4-3 in home games. Northern Iowa has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 1-1 in MVC play. Missouri State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Panthers and Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is averaging 19.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Bryan Trimble Jr. is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 6.9 points. Chance Moore is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

