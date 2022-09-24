Northern Iowa pulls away in 2nd, beats W. Illinois 52-17

MACOMB, Ill. — Theo Day threw three touchdowns passes to lead Northern Iowa to its first win of the season, a 52-17 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.
Clay Bruno threw for 166 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Western Illinois (0-4, 0-1). Bruno’s 47-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Reed pulled the Leathernecks to 17-10 early in the third quarter.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25