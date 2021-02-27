Before the end of the first half, a Penguins (0-2, 0-2) assistant coach dipped his shoulder into Panthers’ wideout Quan Hampton who ran out of bounds to stop the clock. No flag was thrown on the play.
Will McElvain completed half of his 30 pass attempts for 183 yards for UNI.
Youngstown State’s offensive woes continued as quarterback Mark Waid and Joe Craycraft combined to throw for 64 yards. The Penguins finished with 135 yards of total offense.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.