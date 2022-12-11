Northern Iowa take on South Florida in non-conference action

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Florida Bulls (3-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6, 1-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Harris and the South Florida Bulls take on Bowen Born and the Northern Iowa Panthers in cross-conference action. The Panthers have gone 3-2 in home games. Northern Iowa has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bulls have gone 0-1 away from home. South Florida ranks third in the AAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Born is shooting 43.8% and averaging 20.7 points for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 7.1 points for Northern Iowa.

Harris averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Selton Miguel is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 assists for South Florida.

