Northern Iowa visits Illinois State following Born's 23-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-8, 1-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-8, 1-2 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Bowen Born scored 23 points in Northern Iowa's 79-67 loss to the Missouri State Bears. The Redbirds are 4-2 in home games. Illinois State allows 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-2 in conference play. Northern Iowa is fourth in the MVC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 10.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Lewis is averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Born is shooting 43.6% and averaging 19.5 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

