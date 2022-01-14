The Panthers are 4-1 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is eighth in the MVC allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is averaging 16 points and 4.4 assists for the Salukis. Ben Coupet Jr. is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.
Bowen Born is averaging 5.2 points for the Panthers. AJ Green is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.
Panthers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
