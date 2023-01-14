Northern Kentucky defeats Green Bay 74-53

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Marques Warrick had 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-53 victory against Green Bay on Saturday night.
Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (2-17, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Clarence Cummings III added 12 points and Garren Davis had 11. The loss was the Phoenix’s ninth straight.
Both teams play on Thursday. Northern Kentucky hosts Cleveland State while Green Bay hosts Youngstown State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.