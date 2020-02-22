Youngstown State scored a season-low 20 points in the first half.
Donel Cathcart III had 14 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (16-13, 9-7). Naz Bohannon added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Garrett Covington had eight rebounds.
Darius Quisenberry, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Penguins, shot only 15 percent in the game (2 of 13).
The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Penguins for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Youngstown State 88-63 on Jan. 16. Northern Kentucky finishes out the regular season against Wright St. at home on Friday. Youngstown State matches up against Green Bay on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.