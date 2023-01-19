Northern Kentucky hosts Cleveland State following Enaruna's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cleveland State Vikings (11-8, 6-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-8, 6-2 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -4.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on the Northern Kentucky Norse after Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 72-60 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Norse are 9-2 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is ninth in the Horizon with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Brandon averaging 5.8.

The Vikings are 6-2 in conference play. Cleveland State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is averaging 19.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Advertisement

Drew Lowder is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 9.3 points. Enaruna is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article