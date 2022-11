Northern Kentucky went 20-12 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Norse allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse open the season at home against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Kent State went 8-5 on the road and 23-10 overall last season. The Golden Flashes averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.