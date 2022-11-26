Northern Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tech after Wells' 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-4) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after LJ Wells scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 82-69 loss to the Toledo Rockets. The Norse are 2-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon with 20.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Brandon averaging 7.0.

The Golden Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Norse. Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% for Northern Kentucky.

Jaylen Sebree is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Erik Oliver is averaging 11.7 points for Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

