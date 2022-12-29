Northern Kentucky hosts Wright State after Calvin's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wright State Raiders (7-6, 0-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -3; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Trey Calvin scored 27 points in Wright State’s 88-80 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Norse have gone 7-1 at home. Northern Kentucky is ninth in the Horizon with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Marques Warrick averaging 6.0.

The Raiders are 0-2 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 35.6% from downtown. Andrew Welage paces the Raiders shooting 70.6% from 3-point range.

The Norse and Raiders face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is averaging 19.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Norse. Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Tim Finke averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Calvin is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

