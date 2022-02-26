The Norse are 10-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Penguins are 12-8 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Norse won the last meeting 68-67 on Jan. 14. Warrick scored 20 points points to help lead the Norse to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.
Michael Akuchie is averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.
Penguins: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.