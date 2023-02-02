Northern Kentucky knocks off Robert Morris 65-52

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Marques Warrick had 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 65-52 victory over Robert Morris on Thursday night.
Enoch Cheeks led the Colonials (11-13, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Robert Morris also got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Kahliel Spear. Josh Corbin also put up nine points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Kentucky visits Youngstown State and Robert Morris hosts Wright State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.