Northern Kentucky squares off against Oakland in Horizon Tournament

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-18, 11-9 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (19-12, 14-6 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse play in the Horizon Tournament against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The Norse are 14-6 against Horizon opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Northern Kentucky ranks fourth in the Horizon with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Brandon averaging 3.6.

The Golden Grizzlies’ record in Horizon action is 11-9. Oakland is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon is averaging 6.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Jalen Moore is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

