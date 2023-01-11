Northern Kentucky travels to Milwaukee for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play. The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Markeith Browning II averaging 4.0.

The Norse are 5-1 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.3 points. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Warrick is averaging 19.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

