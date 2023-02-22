Northern Kentucky visits Detroit Mercy after Davis' 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-12, 12-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-16, 9-9 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Northern Kentucky Norse after Antoine Davis scored 31 points in Detroit Mercy’s 81-68 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars. The Titans are 8-3 in home games. Detroit Mercy scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Norse are 12-6 in conference play. Northern Kentucky is third in the Horizon with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Brandon averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 27.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Titans. Gerald Liddell is averaging 15.5 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Xavier Rhodes is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article