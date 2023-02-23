Northern Kentucky visits Detroit Mercy following Davis' 31-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-12, 12-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-16, 9-9 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -1; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Northern Kentucky Norse after Antoine Davis scored 31 points in Detroit Mercy’s 81-68 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Titans are 8-3 on their home court. Detroit Mercy scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Norse are 12-6 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 4.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 27.9 points and 3.5 assists. Gerald Liddell is averaging 13.1 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Advertisement

Marques Warrick is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article