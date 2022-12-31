Northern Kentucky visits IUPUI after Counter's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-6, 3-0 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-10, 0-2 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -13.5; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jlynn Counter scored 23 points in IUPUI’s 62-52 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Jaguars are 2-1 on their home court. IUPUI ranks sixth in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Norse are 3-0 in conference games. Northern Kentucky is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars and Norse meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 9.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

Advertisement

Marques Warrick is scoring 19.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Norse. Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article