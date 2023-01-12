Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee following overtime win against Detroit Mercy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Milwaukee Panthers followingNorthern Kentucky’s 78-76 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Panthers have gone 7-1 at home. Milwaukee averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Norse are 5-1 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Panthers and Norse face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeith Browning II is averaging 9.4 points for the Panthers. BJ Freeman is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Marques Warrick is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

