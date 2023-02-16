Northern Kentucky visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Godfrey's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (16-11, 11-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-12, 7-9 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jarred Godfrey scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 71-64 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials. The Mastodons are 8-5 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse are 11-5 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is ninth in the Horizon scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Kpedi is averaging 6.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Godfrey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Marques Warrick is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 18.7 points. Sam Vinson is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article