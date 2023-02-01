Northern Kentucky Norse (14-9, 9-3 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-12, 6-6 Horizon)Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Kahliel Spear scored 30 points in Robert Morris' 68-63 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.The Colonials have gone 7-2 in home games. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon scoring 69.4 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.The Norse are 9-3 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 11.5 points. Spear is averaging 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.Marques Warrick is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.Norse: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.