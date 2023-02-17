Northern Kentucky wins 63-50 against Purdue Fort Wayne

Warrick was 8 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Norse (17-11, 12-5 Horizon League). Xavier Rhodes went 3 of 7 from the field to add nine points. Sam Vinson shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding three steals.