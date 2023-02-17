Northern Kentucky wins 63-50 against Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Marques Warrick scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky beat Purdue Fort Wayne 63-50 on Friday night.
Jarred Godfrey led the way for the Mastodons (15-13, 7-10) with 14 points and two steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 12 points from Deonte Billups. In addition, Bobby Planutis finished with eight points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Sunday. Northern Kentucky visits Cleveland State while Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wright State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.