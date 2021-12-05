“Maryland basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished,” Turgeon said in a statement. He had a 226-116 record at Maryland and gone to the NCAA Tournament five of the last six seasons.
Nance led Northwestern with 17 points and 10 rebounds — nine on defense. Boo Buie added 16 points with four assists and Audige scored 14. The Wildcats (6-2, 1-0) shot 43%, sinking 10 more field goals than Maryland despite being outshot six 3-pointers to 10 by the Terps.
Hakim Hart scored 18 points to lead the Terrapins on 7-for-10 shooting, The rest of the team was 10-for-49. Fatts Russell added 11 points with five assists and Eric Ayala 10 points.
Maryland (5-4, 0-1) has now lost three in a row. Maryland finished at 29% shooting from the field and 15 of its 34 points in the second half came from the free throw line.
A 9-0 run early in the game put Northwestern ahead when Buie hit a jumper in the paint and then landed a 3-pointer, but the Wildcats could never get more than two possessions ahead.
Midway through the second half, Audige hit back-to-back jump shots and Elyjah Williams added a 3 pushing the lead to eight, 47-39 as Maryland went scoreless for four minutes missing four shots with two turnovers.
Donta Scott made two free throws and Russell hit from 3 as the Terrapins cut the gap to 47-44. But with 7:38 left, Maryland was shooting 23.5% in the second half, having made 4 of 17 shots.
Northwestern plays host to NJIT on Sunday, Dec. 12. Maryland is at No. 14 Florida next Sunday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25