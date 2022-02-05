Chase Audige had 16 points for Northwestern (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten Conference). Buie made 6-of-11 3-pointers and 10 of 15 overall. With the game well in hand, none of Northwestern’s starters played more than Buie’s 26 minutes and the Wildcats had 32 bench points, led by Ryan Young’s 12.
C.J. Wilcher had 15 points for the Cornhuskers (6-17, 0-12), who have lost 10 consecutive games. Bryce McGowens added 10 points.
Since Northwestern’s 64-62 win over then-No. 10 Michigan State on Jan. 15, the Wildcats had lost four in a row before beating Rutgers and now Nebraska. Northwestern hosts Indiana on Tuesday.
Nebraska hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.
